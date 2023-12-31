Real Madrid will start Kylian Mbappe project on January 1

Real Madrid will not waste a second in their 2024 push to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

Los Blancos have been tracking the France captain since he rejected their initial transfer approach in 2022 to eventually go on and sign an extension in Paris.

The situation has remained fluid since then, with PSG aware of Real Madrid’s ongoing interest in Mbappe, and their willingness to wait to secure a deal.

Mbappe’s current contract in Paris expires in June 2024, with the option to extend that on until 2025, but he is unconvinced over a renewal at the Parc des Princes.

As per the latest update from Diario AS, Real Madrid are prepared to reach to Mbappe’s camp at the start of 2024, with a deadline set in place for a possible deal.

Despite previous reports indicating Real Madrid want an answer by mid-January, they could be willing to extend that, but 2024 is likely to be the final window to bring Mbappe to Madrid.