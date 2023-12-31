Real Madrid intend to re-sign Girona starlet for €8m next summer

Girona have been utterly outstanding in the opening half of the La Liga season. Michel Sanchez’s side have defied all expectations so far, as they currently sit second in the table, level on points with league leaders Real Madrid.

Many players have stood out for Girona, with one being Miguel Gutierrez. The 22-year-old left-back joined from Real Madrid back in the summer of 2022, and in his second season at the club, he has turned into one of the best full-backs in La Liga.

Given this, Real Madrid are very keen on re-signing Gutierrez, for whom they have an €8m buyback option for. MD say that barring any last minute changes, this will be activated next summer, meaning that Gutierrez will return to the Spanish capital.

From here, Carlo Ancelotti will decide whether Gutierrez will sign or be sold on for profit. Much could depend on whether Alphonso Davies signs from Bayern Munich – if that happens, Real Madrid would likely get rid of either Gutierrez or Fran Garcia (Ferland Mendy is expected to go regardless).