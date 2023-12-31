Real Madrid defensive target set to join Brazilian side

Real Madrid look certain to dip into the January transfer market to bring in a new defender.

Los Blancos are on the hunt for cover at centre back following a season ending injury to David Alaba and the continued absence of Eder Militao.

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed his plan to bring in another defensive option in the coming weeks but the club a pushing for a loan switch.

With Alaba and Militao both expected to return to full training ahead of the 2024/25 season, Ancelotti is not looking to bring in a long term solution and Brazil U20 international Robert Renan has emerged as an option.

As per the latest update from Diario AS, Renan is aware of the interest from Real Madrid, but he is set to secure a return to Brazil and join up with Internacional.

Renan is expected to join Internacional on loan for the remainder of the the season and Real Madrid will now look at other transfer targets.