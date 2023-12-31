Marcos Llorente offers Atletico Madrid injury scare of Girona clash

Atletico Madrid make their La Liga return at the start of 2024 up against Girona on January 3.

Los Rojblancos travel to Catalonia looking to boost their own title hopes and dent Girona’s chances of a possible title push in the months ahead.

Diego Simeone has brought his squad back in for training just ahead of their La Liga rivals as he looks to plan for the clash at Girona.

Atletico signed off 2023 with a 1-0 win over Sevilla, however, their match winner in that contest, Marcos Llorente, is now doubtful to face Girona.

The latest update from Mundo Deportivo indicates the Spanish international suffered a foot injury on their return to action following a training ground collision with teammate Rodrigo De Paul.

Simeone will wait on an update from his medical team before assessing Llorente’s readiness but the early signs indicate it could be a late call from the Atletico boss on his key midfielder.