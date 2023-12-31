Manchester United icon questions Casemiro transfer deal

The 2022 transfer to allow Casemiro to join Manchester United from Real Madrid remains a huge talking point for both clubs.

The Brazilian star had established himself as a crucial part of the Los Blancos winning machine, as he secured five Champions League titles, alongside three La Liga trophies, in Madrid.

However, at the start of the 2022/23 campaign, Casemiro emerged as a target for United, following their frustrated attempts to bring in a new midfield enforcer.

Casemiro’s early form was heralded by United fans, as he immediately improved the United engine room, and helped the Red Devils to a Champions League qualification spot at the end of last season.

That strong start has been balanced against his struggles with injury and form in recent months and former United star Gary Neville has included Casemiro on a list of potential transfer mistakes at Old Trafford.

“£85m on Antony is an exaggeration, he’s nowhere near that level. £70m on Rasmus Hojlund is a lot of money, £55m for Mason Mount, €80m for Casemiro on a five-year deal is a lot of money. They shouldn’t have signed them”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

Neville’s comments are not focused solely on Casemiro but the veteran midfielder is included on a list of names that have struggled to perform in Manchester.