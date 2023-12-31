Major injury scare for Barcelona as key player requires stitches following training incident

Barcelona were one of several La Liga clubs to have their open training session on Saturday, with fans getting the opportunity to see Xavi Hernandez and his players in action at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

However, what fans did not see what a major injury scare suffered by one of their heroes. During a weights session in the afternoon, Ilkay Gundogan accidentally hit himself with doing an exercise, which caused significant damage to his face. He required stitches, as was shown in this photo.

📸 Gündogan had a small accident in the gym after the open training session. @mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/HqGWLuZu37 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 30, 2023

Aside from this, Gundogan is completely fine, and Sport say that his chances of playing against Las Palmas next week are unaffected. This is very good news for Barcelona, who are already without midfielders Pedri and Gavi due to their own injury problems.

Gundogan has been a key player for Barcelona since joining from Manchester City in the summer, and he will surely continue to be so for the remainder of the season at least, starting with Thursday’s trip to Gran Canaria.

Image via Alex Caparros/Getty Images