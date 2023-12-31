Key duo give Real Madrid fitness boost ahead of Mallorca clash

Real Madrid host Mallorca on their La Liga return on January 3 with some key injury updates for the hosts.

Carlo Ancelotti is hopeful of easing his injury issues in the coming weeks as the Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercopa campaigns start in January.

However, the news continues to be positive for Ancelotti, with Vinicius Junior and Dani Carvajal both back in full training.

Brazilian star Vinicius has already dropped a major hint over his chances of starting against Mallorca by claiming he is ready to go if Ancelotti recalls him.

As per the latest update from Mundo Deportivo, both players came through a full training session, following a return at Valdebebas, and could feature against Mallorca.

Ancelotti will exercise particular caution with Vinicius Jr, as he looks to avoid an injury relapse for the attacker, but the signs look positive that he is back ahead of schedule after a six week lay off.