Joao Felix set for Barcelona squad role in January

Barcelona face a crucial call over Joao Felix in 2024 after an indifferent loan spell from Atletico Madrid.

Los Rojibancos agreed to send Felix on loan to Catalonia for the 2023/24 season as the Portuguese international hinted at his desire to play for Barcelona.

Despite the fan backlash in Madrid, Atletico opted to extend Felix’s contract in Barcelona, before agreeing to the loan agreement.

Barcelona are open to retaining Felix on a permanent deal from 2024 onwards but they are unwilling to meet Atletico Madrid’s current €80m asking price for the former Benfica winger.

Felix’s form remains an issue at Barcelona, with moments of quality balanced against a concerning drop in form, and he could be frozen out at the start of 2024.

As per the latest from Diario AS, Felix could be dropped from the starting line up for Barcelona’s return to La Liga action as Las Palmas on January 4.

That could potentially trigger a longer term exodus ahead of a Copa del Rey clash with Barbastro and a Supercopa tie with Osasuna.