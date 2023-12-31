Interest continues to build in Atletico Madrid defender as Marseille join the race

Javi Galan continues to have an incredible frustrating start to life at Atletico Madrid. Having signed from Celta Vigo in the summer, the 29-year-old has managed just seven appearances across all competitions, with his only start coming in October against Celtic in the Champions League.

Samuel Lino and Rodrigo Riquelme are both way ahead of Galan in the pecking order, and with Reinildo Mandava now back in contention after injury (albeit now away with Mozambique at AFCON), his place in the squad looks set to diminish further. This could well lead to a January exit.

If he does go during the winter, he has a long list of suitors after him, with the latest team to join being Marseille, as reported by Cadena SER (via Estadio Deportivo). The French side signed both Renan Lodi and Geoffrey Kondogbia from Atleti during the summer, and they could not swoop for another outcast at the Rojiblanco side.

Galan’s situation will be one to watch over the coming weeks. Atletico Madrid have yet to decide whether to keep him until the end of the season, but if they do decide to let him go, many clubs will chomping at the bit to take him.

