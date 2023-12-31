Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Mason Greenwood links with Barcelona and Real Madrid – “It’s going to be one to watch”

Mason Greenwood’s future has been the subject of much speculation over the last few weeks. The 22-year-old has impressed during his loan spell at Getafe, and the expectation is that Manchester United will allow him to leave on a permanent basis next summer.

He could remain in La Liga, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid having all been linked in recent weeks. However, as Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside in his exclusive column, there won’t be any movement on his front until next summer, with nothing expected to happen in January.

“Mason Greenwood has impressed a great deal during his spell on loan at Getafe, and it’s sparked some talk of big interest from top Spanish clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

“However, it’s not one for January, for sure. Nothing is happening right now, but it’s going to be one to watch for the summer for many clubs. For now, no decision has been made on a next move, and he’s expected to stay at Getafe until June.”

It will certainly be interesting to see how the Greenwood situation plays out over the coming months. He has shown himself to be an excellent player during his spell at Getafe, although there is likely to be a moral question to be answered by any interested clubs, given the circumstances of his Man United exit.