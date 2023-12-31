Carlo Ancelotti has Real Madrid record in his sights following two-year contract extension

On Friday, Real Madrid abruptly announced that Carlo Ancelotti had signed a two-year contract extension at the club, ending speculation on his future in the process. The Italian had been heavily linked with taking over as Brazil manager, but for now at least, he will continue in the Spanish capital.

Ancelotti’s renewal is well deserved, and it allows him to carry on the good work that has been going on over the last 30 months. Since returning to the Real Madrid hot seat in the summer of 2021, his trophy tally has risen from four to 10.

As per Diario AS, that places him as the club’s third most successful manager in history in terms of major honours, behind Zinedine Zidane (11) and Miguel Munoz (14). Given that Ancelotti has this season and two more to come, he has an excellent chance of eclipsing Munoz’s record by the time his stay comes to an end.

However, this record won’t be crossing Ancelotti’s mind at the moment. Now that his future is secured, his full focus will be on the here and now at Real Madrid, starting with next week’s match against Mallorca.