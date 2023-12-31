Barcelona to sue Libero after failing to receive €40m payment as part of Barca Visions agreement

Barcelona have had to deal with their fair share of legal cases over the course of 2023, and they will soon be taking part in another against a company that they had intended to enter into business with.

Earlier this season, Barcelona reached an agreement with Libero for 10% of Barca Visions. This was used as a “lever”, meaning that the club could use the money towards balancing its books, which would also allow for funds to be used on improving the first team.

However, no money was ever received, and the deadline for payment having now passed, Barcelona have taken the decision to use Libero over the non-payment of €40m, as reported by EFE (via El Partidazo de Cope).

🚨 Informa @EFEnoticias: 🔴🔵 El @FCBarcelona demandará a Libero por el impago de los 40 millones del 10% de Barça Vision ➡️ El plazo para efectuar el pago terminaba hoy y ahora el Barça ha puesto en marcha las acciones legales correspondientes 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/ahfujRpHIA — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) December 31, 2023

Barcelona will hope to be able to claim the money owed during these legal proceedings, and quickly too, as it is seen as being essential towards the signing of a new midfielder in January, something that is needed as a result of Gavi’s season-ending injury.