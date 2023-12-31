Barcelona intend to have Pedri available for Spanish Super Cup despite injury problems

It has been another injury-disrupted season for Pedri. Having previously been out from August to November with a hamstring injury, the 21-year-old is currently out with another muscular problem, picked up during Barcelona’s intense December schedule.

The injury saw him miss Barcelona’s final match of 2023, the 3-2 victory over Almeria, and he is expected to miss their first two fixtures of 2024, against Las Palmas (La Liga) and Barbastro (Copa del Rey). However, he could well return after that, with Diario AS reporting that Pedri is likely to travel with his teammates for the Spanish Super Cup.

Barcelona will travel to Riyadh on the 9th of January ahead of their semi-final clash with Osasuna two days later, and Pedri is expected to be there, despite medical clearance having not been received from the club’s doctors. While he is unlikely to face Los Rojillos, he has a chance of playing in the final against either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid, should the Catalans win their semi-final.

It’s clear to see that Pedri is very injury prone, as a result of being overused during the early stages of his Barcelona career. The last thing the club should be doing is rushing him back, which is what looks to be happening here.