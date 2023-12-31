Barcelona and Atletico Madrid with superb form statistic

The 2023/24 La Liga title race is expected to be a thrilling battle in the coming weeks with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid both in the running for glory.

Both sides start 2024 outside the top two in the table and they will need to rally to ensure an ongoing push for the title in the months ahead.

However, the data behind both teams in 2023 looks positive, with a tie on 88 points won each during the calendar year.

The challenge for both Barcelona and Atletico will be to convert that into a title tilt in 2024, with both sides fighting across four competitions.

The pair will begin their Copa del Rey campaign at the start of January, followed by trips to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Supercopa.

League action will be the focus until mid-February, before the Champions League returns at the last 16 stage, with Barcelona up against Napoli and Atletico Madrid paired with 2023 finalists Inter Milan.