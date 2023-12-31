Barca TV to return in 2024 as Barcelona President Joan Laporta makes moves to restart channel

At the end of June, Barca TV was shut down by Barcelona President Joan Laporta. The club’s ongoing financial problems caused the channel to be significantly cut back, before the decision was taken for it to lose altogether.

The channel had been in operation for 24 years, but just six months after it closed down, plans are already being made to bring it back. Bar Canaletes have exclusively reported that steps are already being taken to restart Barca TV, with a proposed air date set for the last quarter of 2024.

Toni Cruz, who is a member of the musical group “La Trinca” and also a capital part of the television production company Gestmusic, would lead production, given that he worked with Barca TV during its final days. Jaume Roures, CEO of Mediapro and a powerful ally of Laporta, will oversee the project.

Barcelona will hope that the process of restarting their official channel goes smoothly, and perhaps most importantly, they are able to manage things without losing money.