Atletico Madrid are on the list of La Liga sides set to impacted by the incoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Los Rojiblancos will return to domestic action on January 3 as they face a tough trip to Catalonia to take on Girona.

Atletico ended 2023 in third place in the La Liga table, in behind second place Girona, and they face a packed schedule in the coming weeks.

As part of Diego Simeone’s plans for the restarted season, the Argentinian coach needs to balance his squad against AFCON absentees, with Mozambique international Reinildo Mandava set to depart.

Mandava is the standout name in Mozambique’s squad for the tournament, and despite struggling with injury issues in recent weeks, the 29-year-old is ready to play a leading role in the Ivory Coast.

“The entire group is united, happy and focused on working, because there is no success without work or sacrifice”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“When you work as a group it’s easier to achieve your objectives, we’re going to find great teams with big names at AFCON, but that unity and spirit is what can make things happen for us.”

Mozambique are back in the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2010 with the nation never progressing beyond the group stages in their history.