Aston Villa boss Unai Emery will not allow on-loan Barcelona star to leave in January

Clement Lenglet’s future had been the subject of speculation over the last few weeks, with the Barcelona defender having struggled for minutes outside of the Europa Conference League at loan club Aston Villa.

There had been a suggestion that Aston Villa would allow Lenglet to be re-called by Barcelona next month, but with the Frenchman having started the last three matches in the Premier League, it now looks pretty clear that the Villains have no intention of allowing him to leave prematurely.

Unai Emery has been delighted with Lenglet’s contributions this season, as he recently outlined, as per MD.

“Lenglet is a great professional. He even comes to train when the players have a day off. I spoke to him and told him that I’m very happy with him. I need him (for the rest of the season), the team needs him now. We agreed a contract between the club and him to help us.”

Barcelona are desperate to sell Lenglet, although it appears unlikely that Aston Villa will look to sign him on a permanent basis. It means that the Catalans will have to wait until the summer in order to negotiate with other clubs.