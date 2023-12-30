(WATCH) Vitor Roque scores on Barcelona training debut

Excited Barcelona fans have been given a first glimpse of Vitor Roque in action ahead of the La Liga season restart in January.

La Blaugrana have opted to speed up his arrival at the club, by bringing his transfer forward by six months, to link up with his new team in January instead of June 2024.

The deal to bring the 18-year-old to Catalonia includes an eye-catching seven-year contract, and a transfer fee of €30m, plus €31m in performance-related variables.

The club are confident he can have an immediate impact on their first team plans but he is unlikely to make his first team debut until the end of January.

However, a packed Estadi Johan Cruyff watched on as Roque fired home a superb finish, as part of an open training session held for supporters earlier today.

👀Vitor Roque is already scoring goals at Barcelona 🚀pic.twitter.com/534ys0jy31 — Football España (@footballespana_) December 30, 2023

The goal gives a glimpse of what Roque is capable of in front of goal, on the back of scoring 21 goals across all competitions, in his final campaign at Athletico Paranaense.