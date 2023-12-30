WADA respond to Anti-Doping controversy in Spain after five-year – compliance procedure threatened

The World Anti-Doping Agency have responded to allegations that the Spanish Anti-Doping Agency (CELAD) have been deliberately avoiding sanctioning Spanish athletes who have tested positive over a five-year period.

The scandal emerged earlier this week following Relevo reports that CELAD had employed several methods of ruling positive tests void, due to irregular testing protocols. Two Spanish athletes were named as having avoided an investigation following positive tests for banned substances, as a result of CELAD’s aversion tactics. Although he did not test positive, Sergio Ramos also escaped a sanction for the same reason, after ignoring test rules. According to the reports, WADA are aware of issues, but are yet to take action.

WADA have since responded by confirming that they are aware of the allegations. They note that there are ‘a number of outstanding corrective actions’ that must be undertaken to bring CELAD back in line with the World Anti-Doping Protocol as a matter of urgency. The Anti-Doping Agency are monitoring the situation, and note that a compliance procedure will be initiated if these actions are not completed, and that they will not accept any delays to their doing so.

The allegations have emerged less than a year before the Paris 2024 Olympics, with Jesus Munoz Guerra, who was head of the Anti-Doping Controls in Spain, due to be a part of the Olympic anti-doping process.