Vitor Roque unlikely to make Barcelona debut in La Liga until late January

Earlier this week, Vitor Roque arrived into Barcelona ahead of his move to the Catalan giants. A deal was agreed with Athletico Paranaense back in the summer, but due to financial reasons, the 18-year-old forward was not able to join until now.

Excitement will continue to build surrounding Roque, who will be officially presented as a Barcelona player next Wednesday (03/01). 24 hours later, Xavi Hernandez’s side will face Las Palmas in their first match of 2024, and the Brazilian is expected to make the trip for that match.

However, as Sport say, the chances are very slim that he plays any part, with the current expectation being that he will make his debut for the club three days later against Barbastro in the Copa del Rey.

Barcelona will then travel to Riyadh for the Spanish Super Cup, which means that Roque wouldn’t be able to make his La Liga debut until the 21st of January, when the Catalans face Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin. By then, he should be fairly up to speed, having not played since early December.