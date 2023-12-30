Toni Kroos wants Real Madrid extension in 2024

Toni Kroos will make a contract extension request to Real Madrid in 2024.

The veteran German midfielder signed another one year renewal at the start of the 2023/24 season as he looked to extend his stay in Madrid.

Kroos and his long term midfield partner Luka Modric were both persuaded to stay on at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu with the latter tipped to leave.

However, Kroos’ position is different, as he has played a greater role this season, as an experienced head in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

The club have not opened talks with either player over their future at this stage but Kroos is rumoured to be in a better position.

As per the latest from Mundo Deportivo, Kroos is keen to extend his deal for another 12 months, as he prepares to turn 34 at the start of 2024.

The current season data hints that Real Madrid will make an offer to Kroos but that could include a wage reduction as part of the negotiations.