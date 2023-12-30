Report claims Barcelona will make €45m offer to Manchester United for Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood has greatly impressed at Getafe since joining on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United during the summer. The 22-year-old winger is adored at the Madrid-based side, although their chances of keeping him permanently are slim-to-none, despite the Premier League side’s expected desire to sell.

Getafe would be priced out of a deal for Greenwood, but according to reports in England, as relayed by MD, Barcelona would not be, despite their ongoing financial difficulties. It is claimed that the Catalans are preparing to offer €45m to Man United, which would be a very sizeable offer for a player who looks unlikely to ever play for the Premier League side again.

In order to sweeten the deal, Barcelona are reportedly willing to offer Greenwood the number 10 jersey, which was vacated by Ansu Fati during the summer. The 21-year-old is expected to be sold next summer upon his return from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Greenwood’s arrival at Barcelona would be incredibly controversial, given the circumstances that led to his eventual departure from Man United during the summer. Furthermore, it would be a huge surprise if they could pay as much as €45m, especially considering they don’t need another right winger.