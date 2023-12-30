Real Madrid star to miss Mallorca clash with injury, two others absent from open training session

Real Madrid kick off their 2024 campaign on Wednesday when they host Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti’s side will go into that match as league leaders, having leapfrogged Girona in the La Liga table just before the winter break.

Ahead of that fixture, Ancelotti’s squad have been taking part in an open training session on Saturday. However, as Marca have noted, there were three absentees: Eduardo Camavinga, Lucas Vazquez and Ferland Mendy.

Entrenamiento específico del profe Pintus para cuatro futbolistas @marca 🫴🏽✨️ Vinicius, Carvajal, Rodrygo y Arda Güler ❌️ No han entrenado Camavinga, Lucas Vázquez y Mendy pic.twitter.com/YxVhHbfhCm — Joel del Río Muradás (@jdelriomuradas) December 30, 2023

Mendy missed the victory over Alaves, and it’s unclear what stage of his recovery he is at. In Vazquez’s case, it’s unknown what his problem is, but with Dani Carvajal back from injury, his absence is less of a concern.

Camavinga is unlikely to take part in training in the build-up to Wednesday’s fixture, with Alberto Pereiro reporting that the French international won’t play any part against Mallorca.

🚨❌️ Eduardo Camavinga will NOT play vs Mallorca. @AlbertoPereiro pic.twitter.com/iJd160610F — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) December 30, 2023

Real Madrid will be very eager to have Camavinga back available, given that he has been out for the last six weeks with a knee injury. They will hope that he can return before the Spanish Super Cup, which takes place the following week.