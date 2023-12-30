Real Madrid likely to miss out on Kylian Mbappe signing as Paris Saint-Germain “confident” over renewal

One of the biggest transfer stories for the remainder of the season is expected to involve Kylian Mbappe. In exactly six months’ time, the 24-year-old’s contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires, and this has led to plenty of speculation on his future.

As expected, Real Madrid are one of the teams interested in picking up Mbappe on a free transfer. Florentino Perez is a huge fan of the French international, who he has been trying to sign for the last few years.

Los Blancos missed out on Mbappe in 2022 when his contract was expiring, and it could be the same again in 2024. L’Equipe (via MD) have reported that PSG are growing increasingly confident that Mbappe will sign a new deal in the coming weeks and months. Sources say that an agreement could come even sooner than last time, meaning that it could come before next May.

The expectation is that if Mbappe fails to join Real Madrid next summer, he never will. Club bosses are growing tired of the PSG striker rejecting their advances, and this could then have a significant say on the club’s transfer business in 2024.