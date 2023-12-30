Real Madrid could repeat Sergio Ramos trick 19 years later by making move for Sevilla starlet

Back in 2005, Real Madrid signed a certain Sergio Ramos from Sevilla, and the now 37-year-old would go on to become a club icon as player and captain, before leaving in 2021. He is back at Los Nervionenses now, but the same trick could be made with a current Sevilla star, if rumours are to be believed.

As per ABC de Sevilla (via Estadio Deportivo), Real Madrid have registered their interest in Juanlu Sanchez, who has broken through into the Sevilla first team in 2023. Florentino Perez is a big fan of the 20-year-old, who has impressed when called upon by the Andalusian club’s various managers.

Juanlu is a current Spanish U21 international, and he could end up being Real Madrid’s long-term right-back, with Dani Carvajal only having a few more years at the top of football. Brighton and Hove Albion and Osasuna are also said to be keen.

Sevilla are likely to allow Juanlu to leave as long as their asking price is made. This is likely to be his €25m release clause, which Real Madrid would likely have little problem in paying.