Manchester United step up interest in Atletico Madrid transfer target

Atletico Madrid look set to be challenged in the January transfer market as they aim to sign VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy.

Diego Simeone is assessing his options, as he aims to bolster his forward options during the mid-season window, to prepare for the second half of the campaign.

Los Rojiblancos will be fighting on four fronts at the start of 2024, as they enter the Spanish Supercopa and Copa del Rey, alongside the Champions League last 16 and a La Liga title race.

Simeone is happy with his current first choice duo of Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann but he wants cover for the experienced pair should it be needed.

Guirassy has emerged as an option, on the back of scoring 17 Bundesliga goals so far this season, but Atletico are not the only interested party.

As per an exclusive report from Football insider, Manchester United are monitoring the Guinean international, but any possible move could be complicated by his participation in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.