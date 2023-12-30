Luka Modric ‘living in the moment’ ahead of Real Madrid future decision

Real Madrid star Luka Modric is yet to make a firm decision on his future at the club in 2024.

Modric opted to continue his policy of signing one year contract extensions at the start of the 2023/24 season despite rumours of a possible exit.

The Croatian international was assured of his ongoing place in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans despite turning 38 in September.

However, despite Ancelotti’s summer stance, the veteran playmaker has hinted at his frustration of playing a minor role so far in 2023/24, with Ancelotti attempting to manage the situation delicately.

Modric’s current deal expires in June, and as it stands he is very unlikely to sign an extension, with interest from Saudi Arabia set to re-emerge in January.

Los Blancos will ask Modric not to leave the club mid-season and the plyer himself is not focusing on the next step until he needs to make a call.

“The plan is to continue making history, continue winning titles and hopefully this season that will happen”, as per reports from Marca.

“It’s also important to enjoy every moment because you never know how long it will last at the best club in the world.”

Real Madrid have returned to training ahead of their season restart in 2024 with a home tie against Mallorca on January 3.