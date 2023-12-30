Jurgen Klopp factor could help Liverpool challenge Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid are facing a crucial call over their transfer interest in Kylian Mbappe in January.

Los Blancos remain as front runners to sign the France captain in 2024 following their two year pursuit of the Paris Saint-Germain attacker.

Mbappe looks increasingly likely to move on from Paris in the coming months despite retaining an option for a one year extension at PSG.

The latest update from Madrid indicates they will look to make contact with Mbappe at the start of 2024 and they want a response from him within two weeks.

Mbappe will be offered a net salary of €26m per year in Madrid – almost double the amount of anyone else in the Real Madrid squad – plus a signing on bonus of €130m.

However, as per reports from Talksport, Liverpool remain in the hunt for Mbappe, with their strong relationship with him a key factor.

Jurgen Klopp is also an important possible pull for Mbappe to Anfield, but Madrid are ahead of them in negotiations, with the Reds ownership unconvinced over the investment needed to sign Mbappe.