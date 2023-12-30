Jude Bellingham reveals best moment of Real Madrid career so far

Jude Bellingham could not have dreamed for a better start to life at Real Madrid in 2023.

The England international was highlighted as a key transfer target for Los Blancos ahead of the new campaign after indicating his desire to leave Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham opted against accepting a return to England, and a chance to dominate the Premier League, to continue his stint in continental Europe.

The result has been a superb early partnership with Bellingham ending 2023 as La Liga’s top scorer, with 13 goals from midfield, and 17 in all competitions.

His superb statistics have placed the 20-year-old as an immediate fans favourite with a series of match winning performances.

However, after being asked to highlight his favourite moment as a Real Madrid player so far this season, Bellingham was clear over his defining impact in the Spanish capital.

“The best moment of the year? For me it was winning El Clasico, I scored two goals, and I think it was a great moment for everyone”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Bellingham has now returned to full training in Madrid, after a shoulder issue in the final weeks of 2023, and he is expected to start against Mallorca on January 3.