Inaki Williams takes aim at Luis Enrique for Spain snubs, opens up on “proud” Ghana decision

Inaki Williams is currently having one of his best ever scoring seasons for Athletic Club. He has already bagged eight goals in 19 appearances so far this campaign, which has seen the Basque side currently sit in fifth place in the La Liga table.

Williams’ form could have seen him as a regular in Luis de la Fuente’s Spain squad, but in 2022, he committed his future to Ghana, the birth nation of his parents. The 29-year-old is expected to be at the Africa Cup of Nations, which begins next month.

Williams played once for Spain back in 2016 under the guidance of Vicente del Bosque, but Luis Enrique often decided against the Athletic forward. He told Diario AS of the frustration that his caused, and also opened up on playing for Ghana.

“I didn’t count on the previous coach, although it’s true that with Lopetegui and Del Bosque I’ve been on the shortlists and I made my debut with Del Bosque. With Julen, I went to a couple of training camps before the World Cup and the European Championship and I could see myself as being in contention, but after several years of not even being on the pre-lists… Yes, it is true that at times my condition was not optimal to enter because there were teammates who were doing very well, but on other occasions I have been able to be there.

“In the end, the door opened for me to play for Ghana and a trip with family made me change my plans. The moment of my life and my career is, in part, being in the national team and being able to see my Ghanaian family more often. I’m proud of the decision I made and playing in a World Cup with the national team will go down in history.”

Spain’s loss is Ghana’s gain, although it will also be Athletic Club’s loss next month, as he will surely be unavailable for some key upcoming fixtures.