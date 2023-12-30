Girona star Aleix Garcia issues coy response when asked about rumours of Barcelona move

One of the big transfer stories in Spanish football over the last few days has involved Aleix Garcia. The Girona midfielder, who has been one of the best players in La Liga this season, has been heavily linked with Barcelona, who are after a midfielder in January following Gavi’s season-ending injury.

Earlier this season, Garcia admitted that he would love to play for Barcelona, comments that did not go down well at Girona. Still, he continues to be a big player for Michel Sanchez’s side, and club bosses have no intention of negotiating, meaning that he can only depart if his contract release clause is triggered.

During Girona’s open training session on Saturday, Garcia was asked by a supporter about the links with Barcelona, to which he gave a coy response.

🚨🎥 | Aleix Garcia (linked to Barça): "Is the Barça rumour true or not? I don't know" #fcblive 👀pic.twitter.com/Sz32goNJQe — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) December 29, 2023

At this stage, it will be very difficult for Barcelona to sign anyone in January, let alone Garcia. Girona will be desperate to keep hold off him, but it remains to be seen whether that proves to be the case.