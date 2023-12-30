Gennaro Gattuso eyeing up January reunion with Sevilla star at Marseille

Suso has had a frustrating season at Sevilla, having rarely featured for the struggling Andalusian side. Given this, and the likelihood that signings will come during the winter transfer window, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the 30-year-old leave in the coming weeks.

Suso is very likely to be allowed to leave in January, and one of his possible destinations would see him link up with a familiar face. Relevo have reported that Marseille, managed by former Valencia head coach Gennaro Gattuso, have Suso listed as one of their targets for the upcoming window.

Suso was managed by Gattuso during their respective times at AC Milan, and it looks to be that a reunion could be on the cards, with the report stating that an offer is being prepared by Marseille. Sevilla will be pleased to get a significant wage off their books, so it’s unlikely that they will stand in the way of a move.