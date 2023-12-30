Carlo Ancelotti hails Florentino Perez role in Real Madrid extension

The future of Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid has now been resolved with the Italian coach signing an extension until 2026.

Ancelotti’s previous contract expired at the end of the 2023/24 season with rumours beginning to grow over what his next step would be.

However, despite an open campaign from the Brazilian FA to secure his services ahead of the 2024 Copa America, Ancelotti has opted to extend his stay in Madrid.

After winning the La Liga and Champions League double in his first season back in the Spanish capital, Ancelotti fell short in his push to defend them in 2023, but he remained at the helm.

Ancelotti’s close relationship with club president Florentino Perez was cited as one of the main reasons for his retention and he claimed the evergreen drive of Perez was a key factor in his renewal.

“He keeps the club at the top. What he has done in the last 20 years has been so important for Real Madrid”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

Real Madrid face a demanding run of games in January, as Ancelotti’s team begin to fight across four fronts, with the start of their Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercopa campaigns.