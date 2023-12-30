Brentford make offer in region of €30m for highly-rated 18-year-old Real Betis star

Assane Diao has been one of the breakthrough stars in La Liga this season. The 18-year-old has established himself as a regular starter at Real Betis over the last few months with a string of impressive performances, which has seen him debut for Spain’s U21 side.

Diao’s displays have seen him attract attention, especially since his release clause is just €30m. Betis are in the process of offering him a new contract, as per Relevo, which would see him extend his deal further, with his release clause rising to €50m.

However, amid this process, Brentford have submitted an offer close to Diao’s €30m release clause, which has complicated things for Betis. They want him the teenager to sign his new deal as soon as possible so that this can be rejected.

Real Betis will be desperate to get this situation sorted over the next few weeks. The last thing that they want is to lost their prized youngster for below their valuation, especially when he can get so much better in the next few years.