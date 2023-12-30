Barcelona target has release clause lower than first thought – but deal would still be “complicated”

Earlier this week, it was reported that Barcelona have upped their pursuit of Girona’s Aleix Garcia. The 26-year-ols has been one of the best players in La Liga this season, and he would fill the Gavi-shaped void that has been left in Xavi Hernandez’s squad for the second half of the campaign (and beyond).

Barcelona are said to be figuring out ways to bankroll a deal for Garcia, whom Girona have no intention of selling in January. Their chances of being able to do a deal have become easier, with MD stating that his release clause is “considerably lower” than the previous reported €20m, although it is not known at this stage what the exact figure is.

While this makes things easier for Barcelona, the report also says that a deal would still be very complicated due to their Financial Fair Play restrictions. If the club can find an alternative to Libero for the partial sale of Barca Studios before the end of the winter transfer window, then their chances would significantly increase.

The speculation surrounding Garcia and Barcelona is likely to rumble on throughout January. For now, a deal is not achievable, which is good for Girona, but things could change very quickly over the next few weeks.