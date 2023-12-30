Barcelona backed to win unlikely treble this season – “We will win La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League”

The winter break has allowed all clubs in Spain to take stock of their season so far. For Barcelona, it has been a frustrating one, largely due to their recent poor form. While they have made it into the Champions League knockout rounds, they currently sit fourth in La Liga, seven points off Real Madrid and Girona.

Xavi Hernandez’s side will need to hit the ground running in 2024, starting with next week’s clash with Las Palmas. If they can do that, their fortunes could quickly start to turn around, and one person who believes that this will be the case is former president Joan Gaspart.

Gaspart, who held the presidency at Barcelona between 2000 and 2003, has backed the Catalan club to have an all-conquering second half of the season, as per Sport.

“We will win the league, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.”

For the latter two competitions, Barcelona will believe that they have as good a chance as anyone, given that the playing field is currently level. However, for La Liga, they need to start winning matches consistently in order to claw back the deficit to Real Madrid and Girona. Some might say that this is blind faith from Gaspart.