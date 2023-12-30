Barcelona ahead of Manchester United, Chelsea and others in race to sign Brazilian wonderkid

On Friday, it was reported by Spanish sources that Barcelona have scheduled talks with the agent of 16-year-old sensation Estevao “Messinho” Willian. The young winger has attracted interest from several top clubs across Europe, following an impressive breakthrough at Brazilian champions Palmeiras.

Following on from this, Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte have reported that Barcelona are currently ahead in the race to sign Estevao, with Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain all currently lagging behind. The teenager is a well-known Barcelona supporter, which certainly helps the Catalan side.

However, having already agreed a deal to sell Endrick Felipe to Real Madrid last year, Palmeiras are in no rush to sell their new prized youngster. Estevao cannot join a club in Europe until the summer of 2025, so the Brazilian giants have plenty of time on their side.

There’s little doubt that Estevao is a top talent, and he would be a very exciting signing for Barcelona. This news is good for them too, given that they are unlikely to be able to afford a deal at this current stage due to their ongoing financial problems.