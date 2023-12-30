Atletico Madrid won’t allow defender to leave in January despite poor performances and Saudi Arabia interest

In order to improve their current financial predicament, Atletico Madrid will likely look to sell players over the next 12 months. However, Diego Simeone wants to keep his squad together for the remainder of the season, which would affect any possible departures.

One player that has been linked with leaving Atleti is Stefan Savic. The Montenegrin defender has struggled for form in recent weeks, which culminated in him being sent off against Getafe just before the winter break.

Savic has also attracted interest from Saudi Arabia, which could result in a much-needed pay day for Atleti. However, as Diario AS have reported, the club does not have any intention of allowing him to leave, despite a surplus on central defensive options.

With Reinildo Mandava away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Mozambique in January (and possibly February), Savic will be needed at Atletico Madrid for at least the next few weeks. This development would have undoubtedly affected the club’s decision on this matter.