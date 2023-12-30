Atletico Madrid “make contact” with Manchester United star over possible 2024 move

The future of Mason Greenwood has the subject of increasing speculation over the last few weeks. The 22-year-old has been in excellent form for Getafe, which has reportedly led to a number of clubs registering their interest in the on-loan Manchester United winger.

Greenwood is unlikely to ever play for Man United every again, having been charged with rape back in 2022 (the charges were later dropped after a key witness pulled out of the investigation). This would open the door to a move away, and it could be that he ends up returning to Spain, albeit not with Getafe, who are unable to afford him.

Estadio Deportivo say that Atletico Madrid are one of the clubs interested in Greenwood, and first contacts are reported to have taken place between the player’s representatives and Andrea Berta, the club’s Sporting Director.

Barcelona are also said to hold an interest in Greenwood, as per reports in England, although the last position they need is another right winger, especially given their interest in Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian. This could give Atleti a significant advantage, should they decide to push hard for the young winger.