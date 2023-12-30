Athletic Club unsure over Inaki Williams AFCON departure

Athletic Club are still unclear on when star striker Inaki Williams will depart for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Basque side will join other La Liga clubs in waiting for updates over AFCON plans in the coming days as they tournament prepares to start next month.

With the La Liga mid-season break covering the end of December, the Spanish top flight is disrupted by the tournament, which runs from January 13 until the final on February 14.

Williams is certain to be included in the Ghana squad to travel to the Ivory Coast but head coach Chris Hughton is yet to confirm his final panel.

Ahead of thee tournament, Williams has also revealed how he grew tired of waiting for a Spain call up before accepting a switch to Ghana.

An update is expected before January 1, but reports from Marca claim Athletic Club are pushing for a late release, to protect Williams from an overload.

As it stands, Williams is expected to feature in league action against Sevilla on January 4, but he will miss the crunch Basque derby against Real Sociedad on January 13.