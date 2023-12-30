Arsenal and Mikel Arteta keen on versatile Barcelona star, free transfer a possibility next summer

Sergi Roberto’s future at Barcelona has been under the microscope in recent weeks. The 31-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, and the expectation has been that he will end his 18-year association with the Catalan club next summer.

For now, Barcelona have no plans to open talks with Roberto, which will open the door for any club to try and tempt him with a pre-contract agreement. A move to the MLS is expected at some stage in his career, but for now, he could remain in Europe as Sport have reported that Arsenal are keen.

Mikel Arteta is a big fan of Roberto, and given his versatility, he could be a very good squad option for the Premier League side, especially at no cost.

Roberto himself wants to continue at Barcelona, but if he were to leave, a move to England could certainly be a good option for him. Given that, it now remains to be seen whether Arsenal do make a move.