This season will almost certainly be Juan Miranda’s last as a Real Betis player, with the 23-year-old having reportedly agreed to sign for AC Milan upon the expiry of his contract next summer. However, the expectation has been that he will depart in January instead, with the Italian giants paying a fee to pick him up six months early.

However, things look to have changed in this regard over the last week. Estadio Deportivo now say that Milan have decided not to sign Miranda now, as they are unwilling to meet Betis’ asking price for a January sale.

This could be significant for Miranda and Betis, as it could mean that his future changes course. Despite these reports that he will join Milan next summer, ED say that the former Barcelona left-back could say at the Andalusian club if they significantly up their contract offer.

However, this looks unlikely to happen given Real Betis’ ongoing financial problems, although at this stage, it cannot be definitely said that Miranda will join Milan next summer. It remains to be seen how this plays out over the coming months.