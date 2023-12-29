WATCH: Manchester City’s Jack Grealish makes fun of Jude Bellingham for Spanish habit

One of the things that Jude Bellingham has been most widely praised for since joining Real Madrid in the summer for €105m is his smooth adaptation to life in the Spanish capital. While Carlo Ancelotti has joked that his Spanish could be improved, Manchester City star Jack Grealish thinks he might be getting into the Madrileno mindset a little too much.

From the beginning of the season, it has been clear that Bellingham has the respect of his teammates, and he looks to be reasonably popular in the dressing room too.

During a recent video on England duty, a clip has emerged of Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Grealish and Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) talking about Bellingham. In the clip shown, Bellingham can be seen telling his England teammates to keep going in Spanish – ‘Vamos, vamos, vamos.’

‘Vamos, vamos, he loves that one, did he actually just say vamos? He loves that one don’t he?’ said Grealish.

‘Is he from Birmingham or what?’ (Ramsdale)

‘Own it. Jude you’re a brummy, bruv,” replied Grealish.

‘He’s been in Spain for how long, two or three months? And he’s saying vamos?’ laughed Kieran Trippier.

Jude Bellingham is adapting a little too quickly to life in Madrid for Jack Grealish's liking😅pic.twitter.com/YDnhjLxYUL — Football España (@footballespana_) December 29, 2023

Clearly it did not rub off on Trippier. The England right-back was across the other side of the Madrid divide not so long ago. Real Madrid fans have been delighted with the effort that Bellingham has shown to fit in, and it appears he is going head first into life in Spain.