Vitor Roque reveals Barcelona Champions League ambition

Barcelona fans will be delighted to hear Vitor Roque is determined to win trophies immediately in Catalonia.

La Blaugrana have confirmed a deal to bring his transfer forward by six months to link up with his new team in January instead of June 2024,.

The full transfer sees the 18-year-old arrive on a deal that includes a seven-year contract, and a fee of €30m, plus €31m in variables.

Despite the fanfare over his arrival in Spain, Barcelona are facing a possible issue in the summer, after using Gavi’s absence for the rest of the season as a method of registering him.

That involves a need to free up €20m from the wage bill, a challenge that remains complicated, but will not be an immediate focus for the club.

Roque has already linked up with his new teammates, and could be immediately thrown into first team action in January, but the former Athletico Paranaense striker is ready for the challenge.

“I want to win as much as possible at Barca. In La Liga, the goal is always to climb the league table, and in the Champions League, to fight to win it”, as per reports from Marca.

“Personally, I want to contribute my grain of sand within the team and I will do everything to help my teammates. But, my biggest dream is to win the Champions League.”