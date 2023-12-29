Third sports brand looking to compete with Nike for Barcelona sponsorship

Barcelona have a contract with Nike until 2028, but the relations between the two multinationals are not smooth. Amid talk of Barcelona wanting to change sponsors go for the highest price, several firms are keen to take over.

One of them is Puma. It was reported on Thursday that Puma were willing to increase Nike’s deal, while the American company would rather reduce their €105m annual contribution, with €160m available including variables.

As per MD, Castore and Adidas have also enquired, but are on the outside looking in, the latter as they are Real Madrid’s main sponsor. However New Balance have also made inroads into the football market, and if Barcelona do decide to change sponsor, then they will try to push Puma for the deal.

Barcelona have partnered with Nike for a quarter of a century, and it would be a major upheaval in the aesthetic of the Blaugrana. Many have grown up with or only known Nike as Barcelona’s sponsor, although they have used a number of controversial designs.