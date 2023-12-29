Real Madrid seal Carlo Ancelotti’s future contract renewal – official

Real Madrid have reportedly renewed the contract of Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti, according to the latest coming out of the Spanish capital.

Ancelotti is out of contract at the end of the season, and he has been heavily linked to the Brazil job during the past nine months. As doubts rose about his management last season when Los Blancos relinquished the league title to Barcelona last season, Brazil made a charm offensive for Ancelotti.

Yet Carletto resisted the temptation to commit to Brazil, maintaining the possibility of continuing with Real Madrid. Relevo say his good work has earned him a two-year renewal, and shortly after their report, the club have made the renewal until 2026 official.

Real Madrid’s plan was to offer him a renewal in early 2024, provided results were good in the first half of the season. Seven points clear of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, Los Blancos also stayed perfect in the Champions League. Internally they also value that Ancelotti has not complained about the injury crisis nor used it as an excuse, while finding the best position to get the most out of Jude Bellingham also works in his favour.