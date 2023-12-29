Real Madrid and Barcelona dealt blow as Serie A law change threatens Superleague

The Superleague scored an important victory in the courts recently, as the European Court of Justice prevented UEFA and FIFA from sanctioning clubs that joined the Superleague. However there seems to be little movement in terms of the general opinion on the idea.

Despite the presentation of the new format, and the promise of much more money, only Napoli declared interest in joining the A22 organised Superleague. Barcelona and Real Madrid are the only members of it currently, although A22 CEO Bernd Reichart claimed many more had called him about the project privately. Now the Italian FA (FIGC) has potentially closed the door on Napoli. As per Calcio e Finanza (via Diario AS), the FIGC have brought in a new regulation that Serie A clubs must present a written commitment not to compete in competitions that are not approved by the FIGC and UEFA in order to gain their Serie A licence each year. This would more or less rule out any Serie A sides joining the competition unless the terms change.

This follows on from the UK government declaring they will also bring in legislation against the Superleague. Neither has there been much of groundswell of support for the Superleague. Money talks in football, but both investors and clubs will need guarantees before they start taking risks with their income.