RB Leipzig scouting Barcelona teen star Angel Alarcon

Barcelona could potentially lose another La Masia graduate in 2024 with Angel Alarcon attracting transfer attention.

La Blaugrana have been forced to sell certain youth team stars in recent years due to a poor financial situation at the club.

The picture has shown signs of improvement, with fresh sponsorship deals and a wage bill reduction, but further exits are expected in the months ahead.

As per the latest update from Marca, Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig are tracking Alarcon, with scouts sent to watch him in action for the Barca B team.

Alarcon made his first team debut in January, and has been included in selected matchday squads, but the 19-year-old has only made four La Liga appearances in 2023.

RB Leipzig are keen to continue their policy of signing and developing bright young talent from across Europe and Alarcon would be an eye-catching coup.

Injuries have played a role in disrupting Alarcon’s progress in the senior squad, but Barcelona could be open to a loan, if it allows for space to be freed up for the second half of the season.