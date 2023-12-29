New role for Carlo Ancelotti after Real Madrid contract extension key to rejecting Brazil

Real Madrid announced that they would be extending the contract of Carlo Ancelotti on Friday afternoon as their players returned to work following their Christmas break. The new contract will keep him in the managerial role until 2026, all things being well, but their relationship could go longer.

According to MD, Real Madrid want to keep Ancelotti at the club beyond the 2026 season. If Ancelotti and Real Madrid continue to be successful together, the Italian will likely have the choice of when he retires from management, but President Florentino Perez wants to keep Ancelotti at the club after his second spell as manager ends. His intention is that Ancelotti moves into the offices at Valdebebas, and becomes part of the sporting structure at the club afterwards, although the exact role is not clear.

Ancelotti turned down Brazil and the chance to become not only their first foreign manager, but also coach at his first World Cup. The promise of a future role at the club was key in his decision to remain too.

A number of former Real Madrid greats have been moved upstairs in recent years, and the hierarchy is now full of ex-players. Formerly Jorge Valdano exercised as coach and then Sporting Director, while Emilio Butragueno is the club’s institutional representative. Santiago Solari has just been named the Director of Football, while below Ancelotti are Raul Gonzalez (Real Madrid Castilla) and Alvaro Arbeloa (under-19s).