Isco’s agent confirms La Liga offers before Real Betis extension

Isco’s superb form for Real Betis has been rewarded with a contract extension before the end of 2023.

The veteran midfielder faced a career crossroads at the start of the season after leaving Sevilla at the end of 2022.

The switch across Seville was painted as a crucial juncture in Isco’s career as he looked to re-establish himself as a force in the Spanish top flight.

Despite the pressure, Isco has been the creative hub for Los Verdiblancos in recent months, with the club keen to extend his deal beyond its one year expiry in 2024.

The new deal runs until 2027, with a €10m release clause, and Isco could potentially now retire from football at the Estadio Benito Vilamarin, if he remains on track.

The decision to retain Isco has been heralded as a win for Real Betis and his agent Pedro Bravo has claimed there were fresh offers on the table from La Liga rivals and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

“Two teams in Spain and one from outside were interested in Isco. When the teams find out he now has a €10m clause… A ten million clause for Isco at the level he is at, is a treat”, as per reports from Marca.